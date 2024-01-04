Location for WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave events

Triple H announced that the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank PLE will take place in Toronto, Canada at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, July 6th. In addition to that, the 2024 NXT Heatwave event will take place in the same city and venue on Sunday, July 7th.

This summer, for the first time ever, Money in the Bank heads to Toronto and headlines a massive weekend at @ScotiabankArena. 7/5 #SmackDown

7/6 #MITB

7/7 #NXTHeatwave Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada… this is going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/z0xPjR7Ezb — Triple H (@TripleH) January 4, 2024

Here is the official press release…

STAMFORD, Conn., January 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will host a multi-event weekend in July 2024 headlined by Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 6. It marks the first time that Toronto will host the annual premium live event.

The weekend kickstarts with Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, July 5 and concludes with NXT Heatwave on Sunday, July 7, featuring the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. More information on the ticket on-sale will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/mitb2024-presale-registration.

“Toronto is an amazing city with a passion for sports entertainment,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We’re excited to bring Money In The Bank to Canada for the first time, as we continue to lock down the most globally focused schedule in company history.”

WWE has now announced that four Premium Live Events are headed to international markets in the first eight months of 2024 with Elimination Chamber: Perth in Australia on February 24, WrestleMania Backlash in Lyon, France on May 4 and Bash in Berlin in Germany on August 31.

Money In The Bank will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars as they fight to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

In addition, official Money In The Bank Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. Money In The Bank Priority Passes will offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, deluxe accommodations, and much more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public, as well as register for exclusive pre-sale opportunities. To learn more or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/mitb.

Money In The Bank will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and will be available in Canada on WWE Network through Sportsnet+.

