1/3/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

A promo from Samoa Joe after his match at Worlds End airs. Joe says he is a man who keeps his promises, and he revisited what MJF did to him onto MJF a thousand times over. Joe says he took everything from MJF in front of his friends and family, and says he will always take what he is. Joe says he is the AEW World Championship, and he will take anything from anyone who tries to take the title from him.

Footage of Joe’s win over MJF airs, followed by Adam Cole being revealed as The Devil.

—

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Newark, New Jersey.

—

Cole’s music hits, but is replaced by a new Undisputed theme. Cole makes his way to the ring with Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and Wardlow. Strong tells everyone to shut up and listen to his best friend. Cole says he finds it ironic by the amount of people who were shocked at what happened at Worlds End. Cole says anyone who is shocked is stupid, and then says MJF is the guy who has made more enemies than anyone else. Cole says if what he did makes him the Devil, then buy him a first class ticket straight to Hell.

Cole calls MJF a narcissist and had his claws in AEW for far too long. Cole says eventually all the fans, the people in the back, and even Tony Khan will thank him, because MJF is gone and he is never coming back. Cole says when MJF didn’t need him anyone, he would have done the same thing. Cole says he beat MJF to the punch and says he never needed MJF. Cole says he broke his ankle for MJF, saved MJF’s title reign, and also ended it. Cole says he broke MJF to his core and now he is dead.

Cole says his group is called the Undisputed Kingdom, and their mission is to win gold. Cole says The Kingdom are the ROH World Tag Team Championship, Strong will go after the AEW International Championship, and Wardlow will go after the AEW World Championship. Cole says when the time is right, Wardlow will forfeit the title to him. Cole congratulates Joe on winning the title, and then says it was a pleasure taking out Adam Page for him. Cole says he hopes Joe isn’t the champion when Wardlow goes for it, because it would suck to hurt a friend.

Cole says AEW needed change, and the Undisputed Kingdom provided it. Cole says the Devil is here to stay, bay bay.

Jay White’s music hits and he comes to the stage. White says it is a hell of a plan that White pulled off and he actually likes what happened to MJF. White says he doesn’t like being a catalyst to the plan and being jumped when he was along. White says he’s not alone now, and The Gunns join him as they march to the ring. Strong, Wardlow, and The Kingdom take the advantage as Cole bails out of the ring. The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass hit the ring now, and the Undisputed Kingdom bail out now. The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold stare each other down in the ring as the Undisputed Kingdom look on from the outside. BCG leave the ring and walk back up the ramp.

—

A promo from Eddie Kingston after his match at Worlds End airs. Kingston says he wanted to win the Continental Classic to give himself some confidence, and beating guys like Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley gives him so much confidence. Kingston says it will take someone special to take the title off of him.

—

Earlier today, Daniel Garcia cut a promo and says it feels like AEW wants to make a statement by putting him against Swerve Strickland tonight. Garcia says it doesn’t matter how much pressure Strickland applies to him, he will not fold. Garcia says he will fight through the pressure and beat Strickland later tonight.

—

Match #1 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dante Martin

Cassidy takes Martin down and drops an elbow, but Martin comes back and sends Cassidy into the corner. Cassidy comes back, and they exchange roll-ups for two count. Cassidy goes for a bow-and-arrow submission, but Martin gets free and gets another quick two count. Cassidy applies a side-headlock, but Martin counters into a wrist-lock. They lock knuckles and go to the mat, but Martin sends Cassidy away with an up kick. Martin dodges Cassidy against the ropes, and then gets two more two counts before Cassidy rolls out of the ring. Martin goes for a dive, but Cassidy dodges and sends Martin into the barricade. Cassidy slams Martin into the barricade a few more times and finally gets his hands in his pockets. Cassidy jogs around the ring and dropkicks Martin into the barricade again. Cassidy rolls back into the ring to break the count and comes back out, but Martin slams him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy delivers the Stundog Millionaire. Martin comes back with an enzuigiri and drops Cassidy with a dive on the outside. Martin gets Cassidy back into the ring and drops him with a cross-body for the two count. Martin mocks Cassidy’s kicks, but Cassidy delivers a thrust kick and then stomps on Martin in the corner. Cassidy drops Martin with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Cassidy goes up top, but Martin cuts him off. Cassidy knocks Martin down with an elbow strike, but Martin comes right back. Cassidy shoves him down and drops him with a diving DDT for a two count. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Martin dodges it. Martin counters Beach Break and slams Cassidy down for a two count. Martin goes up top, but Cassidy rolls away. Martin connects with a running senton to Cassidy’s back and goes up top again.

Cassidy rolls away again, but Martin connects with a splash anyway and gets another two count. Cassidy comes back with a crucifix pin. Martin dodges a few strikes, but Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Danhausen and Hook join Cassidy in the ring, as Action Andretti and Darius Martin do the same with Dante. Cassidy helps Dante to his feet and they shake hands. Private Party’s music hits and they come to the stage. Marq Quen reintroduces themselves and says the tag team division has been lacking. Private Party say the tag division has been missing some passion and some excitement, and then they get in the ring. Isiah Kassidy says they are putting the entire tag division on notice.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Toni Storm. Storm says Renee’s perfume is very overwhelming. Storm says she was excited to be here tonight before she realized this was New Jersey instead of New York. Renee says Mariah May is making her debut and has begged Storm to be there. Storm says she doesn’t watch wrestling, but she knows May can do it.

—

Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black accept FTR’s challenge and say they will do it in front of their friends and family in North Carolina on Saturday. Black says if they win, FTR will have to disown their families and walk to the back with their new family in the House of Black.

—

Renee interviews Swerve Strickland. Prince Nana says Garcia is a respected competitor, but he is getting into the ring with the boss of bosses. Strickland says Garcia had a good showing in the Continental Classic, and he is giving him a shot tonight because Garcia was after the same things he was in 2023. Strickland says Garcia is going to have to go through a lot of pain tonight. Strickland says he is going after championship gold in 2024 and says he thought he was going to go after MJF. Strickland says MJF’s body couldn’t handle it anymore, and then says Joe better get ready.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

May slaps Aminata in the face, and then follows with a few forearm shots. May takes Aminata down, but Aminata comes back with body shots. May counters back with shots against the ropes, and then drops Aminata with a hurricanrana. May delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Aminata kicks out. May puts Aminata in the ropes and delivers another dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, May delivers a shot to Aminata up top. May goes for a hurricanrana, but Aminata shoves her down and delivers a kick. Aminata slaps May in the face a few times and drops her with a double back-hand shot. Aminata delivers a snap-mare and kicks May in the back. Aminata delivers a running knee strike and follows with an elbow strike in the corner. Aminata delivers a body shot and follows with a running forearm shot. Aminata goes for another, but May drops her with the Slingblade. May plants Aminata with Mayday and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mariah May

-After the match, Renee interviews May. May says she has wanted to be a wrestler since she was a little kid and this is surreal to her. May says she hopes Storm is watching and is proud of her. May says this is first Dynamite of 2024 and it is all about her. May says her only regret is that it happened in New Jersey, but Deonna Purrazzo interrupts. Purrazzo says she is from New Jersey and says if Storm doesn’t want to be here then they all don’t want her here either. Purrazzo says May can pass a message to Storm. Purrazzo says it doesn’t matter where Storm runs, she will find her. Purrazzo says she is All Elite and we are in the age of the Virtuosa. May tells Purrazzo to tell Storm herself and calls her a bitch. May slaps Purrazzo, but Purrazzo sends her out of the ring with a shot.

—

Christian Cage makes his way to the ring with Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Shayna Wayne. Tony Schiavone says Cage put himself into some prestigious company by becoming a two-time TNT Champion at Worlds End, but Shayna interrupts and demands that the crowd get on their feet and show respect to Cage. Cage says it has been 200 days since he first won the title and it has been a historic reign, but Schiavone interrupts. Cage says if Schiavone interrupts again, Shayna will discipline him.

Cage says he would like to thank Shayna, Nick, and himself for what happened at Worlds End, and Killswitch looks around the arena as the crowd chants “Luchasaurus.” Cage says he has beaten Adam Copeland twice and he is now at the back of the line. Cage says Copeland now has to look in the mirror and known that he is superior to him. Cage says they beat the crap out of each other on Saturday and he would like to think they left a piece of their soul in the ring, but he doesn’t have a soul. Cage says he has made the TNT title into the most prestigious title in the company and he will remain the champion as long as he wants or until he decides to hand it off to Nick Wayne. Cage says they are the Patriarchy of AEW now and forever.

—

Renee interviews Ruby Soho, who is with Saraya and Harley Cameron. Saraya asks what Soho thinks about Cameron, and Soho says she was against it at first, but she appreciated her help last Friday night. Cameron tries to talk, but Saraya tells her to cool it. Soho walks away and Saraya says Cameron is making it too obvious.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis)

Allin goes behind for a waist-lock, but Takeshits slams him down. They exchange a few quick shots, but Takeshita drops Allin with a back-body drop. Takeshita applies a side-headlock, but Allin comes back with an arm-drag. Allin goes for a dive through the ropes, but Takeshita catches him with a knee strike. Takeshita gets Allin back into the ring, but pulls him right back to the floor. Takeshita carries Allin up the ramp, and delivers rolling German suplexes all the way back down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin drops Takeshita with a stunner from the top turnbuckle. Takeshita rolls to the outside, but Allin sends him into the barricade with a dive. Allin gets Takeshita back into the ring and delivers a few quick strikes. Allin goes for the Code Red, but Takeshita counters and slams him down for a two count. Allin rolls to the outside, but Takeshita charges. Allin dodges and Takeshita’s knee hits the barricade. Allin drops Takeshita with the Coffin Drop and gets back into the ring. Takeshita gets back in at the nine count, but Allin drops him with the Code Red for a two count. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Takeshita cuts him off. Takeshita suplexes Allin a few times, but Allin comes back with a roll-up for a two count. Allin hits the crucifix bomb for another two count, but Takeshita comes back with a lariat. Takeshita kicks Allin in the face in the corner and sets him up top. Takeshita drops Allin with an avalanche German suplex and follows with the Power Drive Knee for the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

—

Renee interviews The Don Callis Family backstage. Callis says next week in Jacksonville, Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs want to face Allin and Sting.

—

Match #4 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Continental Championship) Four-Way Eliminator Match: Brian Cage vs. Bryan Keith vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Trent Beretta

Cage knocks Vikingo down, but Keith delivers a shot to Cage. Beretta delivers a shot to Keith, but Cage drops both of them with a clothesline. Vikingo comes back with shots to Cage, and then sends him into the announcers’ table with a dive through the ropes. Beretta and Keith exchange shots, and Keith gains the advantage. Vikingo comes back in and drops Keith with an arm-drag. Vikingo sends Keith to the floor with a hurricanrana, but Cage comes back in and throws Vikingo to the outside. Beretta delivers a jumping knee strike to Cage and sends him to the outside with a hurricanrana. Beretta dives onto Cage and delivers right hands on the floor. Danhausen watches from ringside and has some words with Beretta. Cage drops Beretta with a brain buster on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

