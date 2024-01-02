WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Results 1/2/24

WWE NXT kicks off the New Year of 2024 tonight in style.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s annual New Year’s Evil edition of the weekly NXT on USA program is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship and Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s Championship in a pair of matches featuring the winners of the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi in the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament finals, Arianna Grace vs. Roxanne Perez, LWO vs. NQCC, as well as Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley match where Stratton must serve as a bar-hand at Henley’s bar if she loses, or Henley must be Stratton’s servant if she comes up short.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT New Year’s Evil results from Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT NEW YEAR’S EVIL RESULTS (1/2/2024)

After the John Cena-led “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started, we head into an elaborate, bad-ass cold open video package for tonight’s special annual “New Year’s Evil” edition of WWE NXT.

NXT Women’s Championship

Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Blair Davenport

We then shoot live inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show as the camera pans the venue and the fans chant “NXT! NXT! NXT”

We then hear the familiar sounds of Blair Davenport’s theme music and out comes the winner of the 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge champion for her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. She settles inside the squared circle for this high stakes opener and her music dies down.

The catchy-ass tune for the reigning and defending champion hits and out through the strobe-light-lit entrance way comes Lyra Valkyria emerging through the cloud of smoke. She heads to the ring to a big pop from the Orlando crowd and looks all business and ready to kick off the New Year with a bang here at New Year’s Evil.

After the ring announcer wraps up the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship opener, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Valkyria jumps off to an early offensive lead, but it isn’t long at all before Davenport completely takes over and turns this into a prolonged one-sided beat down.

Davenport hits a big stomp on Valkyria and then an enormous Avalanche Falcon Arrow off the top-rope. She can’t go for the cover, however, because Valkyria was smart enough to roll out to the floor upon impact. Once out on the floor, we Davenport miss a big spot and smash her knee on the announce desk in the process.

Back in the ring, we see Davenport go to pick up Valkyria but her knee gives out. She tries heading to the top-rope and again her knee gives out on her. Valkyria hits a big kick to the face and hoists Davenport up. She hits her finisher and picks up the win in a hard-fought battle to retain her NXT Women’s Championship.

Winner and STILL NXT Women’s Champion: Lyra Valkyria

