Update on Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been sidelined with an injury after her match against Asuka on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. She was able to complete the match but needed to be helped to the back. Flair is believed to have suffered a strained neck as well in the match.

Flair is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus suffered on the December 8 SmackDown. She’s listed as being out for nine months.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he’s under the impression Flair will have surgery this week.

