Rock’s return video surpasses 17 million views on WWE social media in less than a day

The Rock’s return videos on WWE’s social media accounts have already surpassed 17 million views in less than 24 hours across Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

The People’s Champion surprised the sold out San Diego crowd and then dropped a bombshell before he left, saying he wants to eat at “the head of the table,” a comment which sent the crowd bananas.

WWE has had some massive social media success lately, first with Rock’s return in October, then CM Punk’s return in November, and now The Rock’s second return, amounting to millions and millions of views and revenue.

CM Punk’s return video from Survivor Series currently holds the record for most views so far.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

