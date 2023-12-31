Simon Miller open to signing with a “big company,” discusses PROGRESS, his ambitions, and more

Simon Miller recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Miller opened up about his future ambitions as an in-ring performer, his upcoming match against Tate Mayfairs at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Unboxing, how he got involved with PROGRESS Wrestling, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

His upcoming match against Tate Mayfairs at PROGRESS Wrestling Unboxing:

“Well, it’s funny you say that because in many ways the feud begun in 2019 as me and Tate had been fighting across the independent Britain wrestling scene since then. I remember getting off a plane after I’d been in America for a week and I went straight to a show and I took him on as I wanted to kick his ass. This isn’t a work. Between me and him, there’s a personal nature to this feud. It has spanned multiple years, spanned multiple promotions, but there is something awesome about getting to draw a line under it at the end of the year in 2023 with PROGRESS Wrestling, because if you had told me a few years ago, that’s where it’s going to culminate, I’m not entirely sure I would have believed you. And as far as I’m concerned, as soon as it is done, that’s it, we’re done. We’re moving on. And I hopefully never have to see him again. That sounds like a wonderful, wonderful Christmas present.”

How he got involved with PROGRESS Wrestling:

“So I was I was wrestling up in Liverpool with TNT and after I’d had my match, I heard a couple of guys wanted to talk to me and it was Martyn and Lee. Of course, at the time I didn’t realise it but they were the new owners of PROGRESS, so we jumped on a zoom call a week later and they just said ‘Listen, we are doing a big revamp, a big restart and obviously the old guard has moved away, so we need some new people to come in and take their roles. Would you like to be the guy that hosts?’”

His future ambitions as a pro wrestler:

“I do have a little bit of a plan. I don’t have any grand ambitions apart from the obvious ones. You know, people always say oh, you know if a big company signs you , would you go? I mean, of course. But I am a day to day guy and I will see how it goes. But the 2024 written down in my head is you know, let’s face bigger opponents, let’s face people that have crazy amounts of experience. I’m probably the underdog, right? So I then think, can I then get better as a wrestler, test myself, put myself in uncomfortable positions? And that’s what I want to do next year for sure.”

Miller also revealed who he’d like to step into the ring with, discusses his role at What Culture, and more.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

