Braun Strowman on Vince McMahon’s impact in wrestling

During an appearance on The Ranveer Show, Braun Strowman was asked about what kind of advice Vince McMahon gave him while they were working together in WWE. Here was Strowman’s response…

“I can’t really narrow it down to one single piece of advice. Because there’s been so much. Like I said, having conversations at 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning just because he wants to talk. And stuff like that. And having that relationship and things like that. Because at the end of the day, he was a father figure to me as well. Because… Like I said, the man has done unbelievable things. Love him. Hate him. However, you want. You can’t deny what he has done for this industry.”

“He’d call me and wake me up and I’m like, ‘Yeah boss what’s up?’ He’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘I’m asleep.’ He said, ‘Well I just got done at the gym.’ ‘Well you’re crazy.’”

