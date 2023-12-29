AEW not scheduling a PPV for January or February

While AEW has been running monthly PPVs for the past five months, they will go back to a more familiar schedule after Saturday.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW’s next PPV after Worlds End tomorrow will be Revolution on March 3, 2024.

Prior to the addition of PPVs like Worlds End WrestleDream, AEW had been sticking to a PPV every 2-3 months. There had been rumors the company may go to 12 per year, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for now.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

