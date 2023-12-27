Smackdown rating for 12/22/2023

The taped episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 2,108,000 viewers last week, down 132,000 viewers from the prior week. In the 18-49 demo, Smackdown pulled a 0.55 rating, on par with the previous show and was the #1 show on television that night.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

