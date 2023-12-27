Scotty 2 Hotty wrestles before AEW Dynamite

Dec 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty, appeared in a match before AEW Dynamite.

The match was The Gunns, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Angelo Parker vs. The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Taylor.

Taylor hit his signature WORM move and also scissored with The Acclaimed.

Taylor been working as a producer for AEW since July 2023. In the past, he was a part of the WWE NXT system.

