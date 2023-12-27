NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 final match set

The NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament final match has been set following last night’s episode of NXT on USA Network.

Riley Osborne defeated Lexis King in the first semi final match and then Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights in the other semi match, with Osborne and Femi now facing each other on the NXT New Year’s Evil episode next week to determine who wins the tournament.

Osborne had previously defeated Keanu Carver and Femi defeated Myles Borne in the first round of the tournament.

The winner of the tournament will received an NXT title shot in the future.

The winner of the women’s NXT Breakout Tournament, Lola Vice, is still waiting for her shot. The final was held on night two of Halloween Havoc on October 31.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

