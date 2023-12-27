Jon Moxley on previously clashing with Will Ospreay

In an interview shared by NJPW’s official website, Jon Moxley was asked about his previous clash with Will Ospreay ahead of their clash at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.

“Well, it’s lucky that referee isn’t here anymore. If he had stayed, he should’ve been fired. Myself and Will Ospreay went to war all over Chicago in 2022,” Jon Moxley said. “We gave all we had, blood sweat and tears and braincells. At the end of the day I had my hand raised. But I think we all know that Will had a little bit more in the tank.”

“If Will wasn’t done, I wasn’t gonna be done. So, if Will wants to keep it going, if he just wants to call that chapter one, then let’s just say that was chapter one. Just the beginning, just the preamble. Will Ospreay and I have barely even begun.”

