CM Punk rocks Madison Square Garden on first WWE in-ring return in 10 years

Fans at Madison Square Garden got to witness CM Punk’s first WWE match in nearly 10 years last night at the annual WWE Holiday Tour where over 15,000 fans packed The Garden.

The fans certainly let their voices heard with thunderous CM Punk chants and one of the biggest “it’s clobbering time” you could ever hear during his entrance.

Punk wrestled, and defeated, Judgment Day’s Dom Mysterio with his GTS finisher much to the enjoyment of the fans. The match lasted around 14 minutes in total so those who went to the show were not treated to just a quick match.

After the match, Punk grabbed the house mic, and said this was all for the fans, and while he came back a little bit for himself, he credited the fans for carrying him and doing it for them.

“Ladies and gentlemen I’m here to let you know that this isn’t me finishing my story, that’s just me getting stated,” Punk said, noting that he will go on to headline WrestleMania.

For those interested, his whole match against Mysterio can be seen below.

Happy Holidays everyone!

Here it is: CM Punk's full first match back in WWE after almost a decade against Dominik Mysterio! pic.twitter.com/Ag4JucljhS — Teffo (@Teffo_01) December 27, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

