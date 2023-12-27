12/27/23 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

Match #1 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Final Three-Way Match: Jay White vs. Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

Strickland ducks out of the ring, and then Moxley clotheslines White to the floor. Strickland comes right back in and rolls Moxley up for a two count. Moxley and Strickland exchange shots, and then Moxley headbutts him into the ropes. Moxley takes Strickland to the outside, but White comes back and all three of them brawl into the crowd. White gets crotched on a barricade, and then Strickland and Moxley exchange shots. Strickland bites Moxley’s head and sets him in a chair. Strickland delivers a running knee strike to Moxley and kicks White in the face. Moxley comes back and delivers right hands to Strickland. Moxley drags Strickland up the steps, and then delivers shots to White as well. Moxley throws Strickland back to ringside, but White takes his knee out. White slams Strickland into the barricade and delivers right hands to Moxley. White suplexes Moxley onto a chair by the barricade, and then chops Strickland against the apron. White gets Strickland back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. White suplexes Strickland into the corner, and then slams Moxley into the ring apron and the barricade.

Strickland kicks White in the face and comes over the top rope, but White dodges him and gets him on the apron. Strickland delivers a knee strike to White’s face and gets him back into the ring. Moxley comes back in and drops White with a shot. Strickland delivers a few elbow strikes to Moxley, but Moxley kicks him in the face. Moxley flips Strickland off, but Strickland bites his finger. Strickland drops Moxley with a clothesline and delivers a diving uppercut. Strickland pulls White back into the ring and stomps on his hands. Strickland kicks White in the face and sends Moxley onto White on the outside. Strickland goes up top and takes them out with a diving frog splash on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland chops White on the apron. White comes back and rakes Strickland’s eyes. Strickland trips White up and pulls him to the floor, but Moxley sends Strickland into the barricade with a dive. Moxley clotheslines Strickland in the corner and delivers right hands. Moxley drops Strickland with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Moxley puts Strickland up top and delivers a chop. Moxley climbs up, but Strickland sends him back down. Strickland comes off the ropes, but Moxley kicks him in the midsection and slams him down. Moxley goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Moxley sends Strickland to the outside and clears off the timekeeper’s table. Moxley goes for a power bomb, but White hits him in the back and the knee with a chair. White gets Strickland back into the ring, but Strickland gets a two count with a handful of tights. They exchange shots, and then Strickland kicks White’s knee and delivers the House Call. Strickland slams White down and hits a 450 splash. Strickland goes for the cover, but Moxley breaks it up as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, all three men exchange shots. White drops Strickland with a sleeper suplex, and then Moxley locks White in a rear choke. Moxley tries to transitions into the Bulldog Choke, but Strickland comes back with the House Call. Strickland blocks the Bladerunner, but Moxley drops him with a King Kong Lariat. White drops Moxley with the Bladerunner and goes for the cover, but Strickland breaks it up. White hits Moxley in the back with a chair, and then delivers more shots with it. White hits Strickland in the midsection with the chair and wedges it in the corner. Strickland counters and slams White’s head into the chair, but Moxley locks Strickland in a rear choke. Strickland counters with a roll-up for a two count, and then they exchange shots and headbutts. Strickland kicks Moxley in the face a few times and follows with a discus lariat. Strickland goes for the JML Driver, but Moxley bites his hand. Strickland sends Moxley into the corner and goes for the Swerve Stomp, but White shoves him to the floor. White goes for the Bladerunner, but Moxley counters with a clothesline. Moxley delivers the Death Rider to White and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Footage of Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston’s matches from this past Saturday’s Collision, which allowed both of them to advance to the Blue League Final, airs.

Tony Schiavone interviews Strickland backstage. Strickland says he wanted the tournament and proved that he is one of the best in the industry. Strickland says he hears someone on Collision is looking for him, and brings up Keith Lee. Strickland says he doesn’t have anything to do on Saturday, and then Schiavone presents a contract for a match between Strickland and Lee.

Renee Paquette interviews Mariah May. Renee asks May why she attacked Riho last week and May says it was just to support the greatest star of out time, Toni Storm. May says eveeyone has waited patiently for her debut, and she is going to tell everyone when it is. May says 2023 doesn’t have enough glamour, so her debut will take place next Wednesday on the first Dynamite of the new year. May says 2024 will be all about her, but then Riho interrupts and chases her to the ring. Storm runs out after and tries to hit Riho with the belt as May gets out of the ring. Riho delivers a few shots and goes for the Tiger Feint Kick, but Luther pulls Storm out of the ring. Riho drops them with a dive from the top rope as may runs over to check on Storm. Luther, May, and Storm back up the ramp as Riho stares them down and holds the title in the air.

Action Andretti and Top Flight are backstage. Dante Martin says they came up short against The Acclaimed, but there are plenty of other trios they can match up against. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta walk up and a trios match is made for Rampage this Friday night.

Christian Cage is backstage getting ready for his sit-down interview. He asks Lexy Nair who she is and asks where Renee is. Cage also asks where Adam Copeland is, and then says at least one of them is a professional as the show heads to a commercial.

A vignette for Miro airs. He says he isn’t even sure where he is going anymore, and thought it was he who poisoned her. Miro says perhaps it is she who poisons him, and he is ready to kill everyone. Miro says he wants to fight Andrade El Idolo, and it is made official for Worlds End.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces the Don Callis Family for their Boxing Day celebration. Callis says there has been a lot of stuff going on and it has been a very difficult two weeks for him. Callis says he couldn’t have made it through without his family, and then gives them all gifts. He presents Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher each a painting. Callis says the family feels complete, but Sammy Guevara’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Callis says it’s like Christmas all over again, but Guevara stops him from talking. Guevara says it has been a long time with no talk from Callis, but Callis says he sent a gift for Guevara’s kid. Callis says he also did a paiting for Guevara on the off chance he showed up for work. Guevara’s painting shows the whole family together, including Guevara’s baby. Guevara asks Callis who told him to put the baby in the picture, and Callis tells him to calm down. Callis tells Guevara he is not mentally capable enough to be a parent and will need all the help he can get.

Guevara says the group has Hobbs who beat Chris Jericho and Takeshita who beat Kenny Omega twice, but Callis makes everything about himself. Guevara says everyone called him while he was out with a concussion except Callis, and Callis says he has been disappointed in Guevara for being out for five months. Callis tells Guevara to choose his family or the Don Callis Family and tells him to think about his answer. Callis says if Guevara makes the wrong choice, he will be as much of a failure as a wrestler as he will as a parent. Guevara shoves Callis, and then Hobbs, Takeshita, and Fletcher beat him down. Jericho rushes the ring and makes the save, and then destroys three of the paintings with his baseball bat. Jericho gives the bat to Guevara to destroy the last painting, and then they share a hug. Big Bill and Ricky Starks rush the ring and beat down Jericho and Guevara.

The lights go out, but they come back on and Darby Allin and Sting are in the ring. They send Starks out of the ring, and then Jericho and Sting beat Bill down with their baseball bats.

Renee interviews Roderick Strong. Strong says he and The Kingdom have been working on something for the last five days and they are excited to show everybody. They run down a bunch of guys who aren’t the Devil, but Strong says all roads lead to MJF being the Devil. Strong says MJF will eventually be exposed.

Match #2 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Final Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

They brawl from the start and go to the outside. Kingston chops Danielson against the barricade, and then slams him into the opposite barricade and delivers more chops. Danielson comes back and slams Kingston into the barricade, but Kingston drops him with a double sledge to the chest. Kingston gets Danielson back into the ring and delivers right hands and chops in the corner. Danielson comes back with chops of his own, but Kingston drops him with a shot. Kingston goes for a suplex on the apron, but Danielson counters and drops Kingston with a DDT. Danielson delivers a knee strike on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson delivers a few kicks to Kingston’s chest. Kingston comes back with chops, but Danielson takes him down and goes for the LeBell Lock. Kingston makes it to the ropes, and Danielson kicks him in the face a few times. Danielson kicks Kingston in the chest again, but Kingston drops him with an exploder suplex. Kingston goes for the spinning back fist, but Danielson drops him with a DDT. Kingston chops Danielson in the corner and stands on his head after he chops him down. Kingston goes for a suplex, but Danielson counters and locks in the LeBell Lock. Kingston makes it to the ropes, but Danielson delivers a few kicks. Danielson wrenches Kingston’s arm and drops him with a suplex. Danielson goes up top, but Kingston cuts him off and delivers a few shots. Kingston climbs up, but Danielson ducks under and cuts him down. Danielson hangs Kingston upside down and delivers kicks to his chest. Danielson delivers a low dropkick and puts Kingston back up top. Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and goes for a suplex, but Kingston turns it around and lands on Danielson’s head as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange chops in the ring. Danielson delivers a kick to the knee and then alternates kicks and chops. Kingston fires back with chops, but Danielson drops him with a shoulder-capture suplex and gets a two count. Danielson kicks Kingston in the chest and back a few times, but Kingston dodges the kick to the head. Danielson suplexes Kingston into the corner and goes for a running knee, but Kingston dodges it and drops Danielson with a lariat. Kingston drops Danielson with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Danielson counters a hurricanrana with a roll-up for a two count. They exchange quick shots and Danielson delivers the Busaiku Knee for a two count. Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and stomps on Kingston’s head repeatedly. Danielson goes for the Busaiku Knee again, but Kingston counters with the spinning back fist. Kingston follows with a lariat, but Danielson comes back with a few shots. Kingston delivers another spinning back fist and a power bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

-After the match, Moxley comes to the ring to check on Danielson. Moxley and Kingston stare each other down, and then Moxley grabs a microphone. Moxley says all he has ever asked of Kingston is for him to give 100 percent and his best. Moxley says Kingston sure has a lot of people who love him and they deserve 100 percent of his very best. Moxley says he knows Kingston better than he knows himself. Moxley says Kingston can’t beat him and he knows Kingston has already lost and has already given up. Moxley says he gave Kingston a chance a couple of years ago and allowed him to come back. Moxley tells Kingston that he will have to earn every inch this time, but Kingston has said Moxley has talked enough. Kingston tells Moxley he is not a Young Boy and Moxley is lucky that he lets him bleed. Kingston says Moxley didn’t let him quit AEW and now he is going to bust him up and enjoy it.

Adam Copeland rushes in and attacks Christian Cage before they can have their sit-down interview. Copeland also attacks Nick Wayne, and then takes Cage to the hallway. Copeland delivers more shots, but guys rush in to pull them apart. Copeland gets free and chases Cage down, and then delivers another shot to him before they get pulled apart again.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue

They lock up and Statlander backs Blue into the corner. Statlander takes Blue down a few times, but Blue slaps her across the face. Statlander drops Blue with a shoulder tackle and follows with a pair of scoop slams. Statlander goes for a third, but Blue gets free and goes for a hurricanrana. Statlander stays on her feet and delivers a dropkick. Statlander goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Blue slams Statlander’s face into the turnbuckle and stomps her down in the corner. Blue goes for a suplex, but Statlander counters and drops Blue with a delayed vertical suplex. Blue trips Statlander into the ropes and delivers a running knee strike. Blue kicks Statlander in the head and delivers another knee strike. Blue slams Statlander on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander drops Blue with a few clotheslines. Statlander delivers a back elbow in the corner, followed by a knee strike. Statlander drops Blue with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Statlander goes for a discus lariat, but Blue ducks under and delivers a thrust kick. Blue delivers Code Blue and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Blue comes off the top, but Statlander catches her. Blue rolls through for a roll-up, but Statlander counters out with a power bomb for a two count. Statlander chops Blue in the corner and puts her up top. Blue fights back with a few shots, but Statlander delivers a chop and climbs. Blue ducks under, but Statlander kicks her away. Blue reaches for her eye, but Julia Hart comes from under the ring and delivers a shot to Statlander. Blue delivers an avalanche Code Blue and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Skye Blue

-After the match, Blue continues to beat Statlander down, and then Hart joins in as well. Blue locks Statlander in a rear choke, but Willow Nightingale rushes the ring. Nightingale drops Hart with a clothesline, and then takes Blue down as well. Blue and Hart escape the ring as Nightingale checks on Statlander. Blue and Hart back up the ramp, but Abadon blocks their exit at the top. Blue and Hart hop off the ramp and exit to the side as Abadon stares them down.

Renee interviews Ruby Soho and Saraya. Soho will take on Marina Shafir on Rampage this Friday, but Saraya interrupts her thoughts and says she has a surprise for Soho. Saraya brings in Harley Cameron and says she will do whatever Soho needs, but Soho pulls out her phone and leaves to answer a call from Angelo Parker.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage New Year’s Smash:

-ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Matt Sydal

-Trios Tag Team Match: Action Andretti and Top Flight vs. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta

-Marina Shafir vs. Ruby Soho

-We will hear from Chris Jericho

Announced for this Saturday’s Worlds End:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

-AEW TNT Championship – No Disqualification Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

-Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

Zero Hour: FTW Championship – FTW Rules Match: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Zero Hour: #1 Contender’s (AEW TNT Championship) 20-Man Battle Royale

Match #4 – ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF and Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Devil’s Masked Men

Before the match, Joe is shown down backstage grasping at his knee. MJF says he is doing this anyway and gets in the ring.

MJF beats one of the guys into the corner and stomps him down. MJF chokes him with his boot and knocks the other guy down on the apron. MJF throws the first guy into the corner and tries to rip the mask off, but the second guy drapes him over the top rope and tags in. MJF sends the guy to the outside and slams him into the ring steps. MJF goes after the other guy, but a third guy comes from under the ring and hits MJF in the shoulder with a lead pipe. One of the masked guys hits MJF with the Heat Seeker and gets the pin fall as the other guys holds his feet on the ropes.

Winners and new ROH World Tag Team Champions: The Devil’s Masked Men

-After the match, the three masked guys are joined by a fourth and they all beat down MJF. Joe comes to the ring limping and with a chair, but the four guys leave the ring. The Devil appears on the screen and then disappears. The message “Pleasure doing business with you” appears, and then Joe hits MJF with the chair. Joe backs MJF into the corner and tells him that he did this to him. Joe drops MJF with the Muscle Buster and picks up the title. Joe stands on MJF’s chest and holds the title in the air as the show comes to a close.

