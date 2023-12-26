WWE kicks off busy holiday tour with nine shows in five days

The WWE holiday break is over as Superstars and crew hit the ground for a busy week with 9 non-televised live events across five day.

None of the upcoming shows are live TV as both Raw and Smackdown will be Best Of episodes while NXT was taped already two weeks ago.

The tour starts with two events today, the annual Madison Square Garden show in New York and one at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. It continues Wednesday with one show at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and one at the TD Garden in Boston. On Thursday it’s off to Laval in Canada at Place Bell and one at the Toyota Center Houston in Houston. Two more shows are on Friday with one in Toronto, Canada at the Coca-Cola Coliseum and one in Las Vegas. The final show is at the Kia Forum on Saturday in Inglewood.

