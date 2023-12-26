WrestleMania 40 surpasses 57,000 tickets each night

According to the latest figures released by WrestleTix, WrestleMania 40 has surpassed 57,000 tickets for each night at the Lincoln Financial Field.

WrestleMania Saturday on April 6 is currently at 57,215 tickets out while WrestleMania Sunday is just slightly higher at 57,283 tickets.

The stadium is currently set up for 58,910 seats so just over 1,600 seats remain available for sale, most of which are going for some incredibly expensive prices.

The Lincoln Financial Field holds up to 67,000 fans in a football setting but WWE is closing off the part behind the stage, knocking off thousands of seats in the process. There are still tickets believed to be released as the show gets closer.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

