Grizzled Young Veterans set to make their TNA debut

Former NXT wrestlers, Grizzled Young Veterans are making their TNA debuts at Hard To Kill on January 13..

In the video they stated that for the past 17 years, they traveled the world as UK’s top TagTeam. But for the past 2 years, that claim has been stolen from them and lost in politics by pencil pushing liars who wormed their way in and poisoned this buisiness.

They’re coming to TNA to steer the ship on the right direction because neither The Rascalz or ABC can do it and GYV are coming to TNA Hard to Kill for the tag team Championships.

