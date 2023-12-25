The Rock to Appear at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Australian government officials previously inquired with WWE about whether they could dictate what key talent participates in events they’re bidding for, in this case Elimination Chamber 2024.

Emails recovered by The Sunday Times under freedom of information laws show the officials asking the promotion, “What ability does the host have to dictate key talent to participate in a standalone premium live event? For example, could we aim to secure WWE alumni such as Dwayne Johnson?”

Unfortunately, WWE’s answer to this was redacted.

