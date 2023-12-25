The Rock drops major hint at WWE return

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has dropped a major hint at his return to WWE.

Uploading a series of photos where he grants kids wishes as part of Make-A-Wish Foundation, Johnson wrote that he met 15-year-old Jayden who is a huge wrestling fan and an even bigger Rock fan.

“We had a BLAST chopping up his favorite wrestlers and matches,” Johnson wrote. “I LOVE pro wrestling so my time with Jayden was super dope!”

He then dropped the hint.

“I told him a little secret that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy asses,” The Rock said.

Johnson last appeared for WWE in October where he showed up at a live Smackdown in Denver, Colorado along with Pat McAfee, sending over 10,000 fans into frenzy!

You can see his post below.

