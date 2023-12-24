Matt Jackson confirms his wife leaving AEW

Over the weekend, it was reported by Fightful.com that Matt Jackson’s wife Dana Massie is set to finish up her role with AEW as Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer. Matt confirmed the report with the following post via an Instagram story…

“End of an era. You were in the first conversations, when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire. Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got to do it all, and leave on your terms, by your own choices. It’s been fun working with you. See you at dinner.”

It was also reported over the weekend that longtime AEW executive Rafael Morfi (Vice President of Live Events/Touring) has informed people that he will be finishing up with the company at the 2024 Worlds End PPV event.

