Conflicting reports on the status of Cody Rhodes’ new WWE contract

There are conflicting reports on the contract status of Cody Rhodes, with two different industry insiders saying different things.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Cody signed a new WWE deal in October as it was a TKO priority to lock him down again, however, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that those close to Cody suggest that while he does have a contract in hand, he did not sign it yet.

Sapp, who originally broke the news that Rhodes was a free agent in 2021, said that he is signing the new WWE deal “imminently” and Rhodes is not going anywhere.

Cody has been one of the – if not the – biggest Superstar in WWE since his arrival, with his merchandise sales and popularity going through the roof.

An AEW return is, at the moment, not on the cards for the American Nightmare. Terms of his new deal were not disclosed.

