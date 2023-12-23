NXT star to challenge for All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Triple Crown title

WWE has kickstarted some sort of a partnership with All Japan Pro Wrestling involving NXT, a partnership which will see an NXT star traveling to Japan for a match at AJPW’s New Year Giant Series event on January 3.

The match will be for AJPW’s Triple Crown championship and at this point, it has not been revealed who will be the one going to the Land of the Rising Sun. The show will take place from the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

A video posted on AJPW’s social media sees AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukada on the phone with someone from WWE where he asks for a Superstar to come over.

Katsuhiko Nakajima is currently the AJPW Triple Crown champion.

