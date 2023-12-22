TNA issued:

TNA Wrestling Era Returns With Special 1-Hour Countdown To HARD TO KILL Show Airing Exclusively On TNA+

Numerous Matches Confirmed For Countdown Show, Including Singles and Tag Team Action plus a Championship Match

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling is back, bigger, better and longer than ever at the HARD TO KILL pay-per-view extravaganza on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new-look TNA era kicks off with a special 1-Hour COUNTDOWN TO HARD TO KILL Show, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, airing exclusively on the TNA+ app and, in the coming weeks, TNA will announce perks for new TNA+ subscribers.

The Countdown Show features a one-on-one battle of former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, RICH SWANN vs. STEVE MACLIN. Also scheduled for the Countdown Show: TNA Originals ERIC YOUNG and KAZARIAN team up against BRIAN MYERS and EDDIE EDWARDS (with ALISHA EDWARDS).

Plus, TOMMY DREAMER will defend the Digital Media Championship on the Countdown Show against CRAZZY STEVE.

Additional matches for the Countdown Show will be announced in the coming weeks – and the only way to see the first matches of the new era of TNA Wrestling is to download the app and subscribe.

TNA Wrestling in early December announced that it has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to deliver its global, on-demand streaming service, TNA+, starting on Friday, January 5.

Endeavor Streaming will power the new TNA+ app to deliver an enhanced user experience to all fans across the top streaming platforms, as well as mobile and connected devices.

TNA+ will be available at TNAWrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow. Subscribers will have the choice of a “Special Attraction” membership tier that features access to the full TNA/IMPACT Wrestling library and all TNA+ special PPV programming other than the 4-tent pole annual events offered at a price of $9.99 monthly or $95.99 per year, and a “World Championship” membership tier that includes all the perks of the Special Attraction tier, plus the 4-tent pole PPV events, offered at a price of $219.99 per year. Further details and subscription information for the new service can be found at TNAwrestling.com.

Tickets for the HARD TO KILL pay-per-view are now available at: Ticketmaster.com.

