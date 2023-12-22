Mickie James on Chelsea Green: “she’s so entertaining”

– During a recent appearance on Gabby AF, former WWE Superstar Mickie James praised the work of former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green, saying she’s one of her favorite talents in WWE right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mickie James on Chelsea Green: “I loved working with her in Impact. We almost did a thing together in WWE, and that didn’t go through. She’s been always … on my thing of people to watch.”

On Green being an entertainer first: “It’s like the little things, she’s not worried about ‘Oh, embarrassing myself.’ Honestly, she’s an entertainer first.”

On Green being one of the highlights of WWE TV: “She’s one of the highlights of TV right now because she’s so entertaining. Whether you love her or you hate her, you’re entertained by her, most people want to see her butt beat.”

Chelsea Green and tag team partner Piper Niven lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, losing the belts to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

