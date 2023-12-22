Dean Malenko underwent brain surgery, Black Bart provides an update

– Jim Ross (on his latest podcast)reveled that Dean Malenko (the AEW training coach) has underwent brain surgery to battle his Parkinson’s effects

(uncontrollable hand trembling).

“He’s one of those unsung guys and he’s such an MVP at AEW because of his guidance and his coaching. – Ross on Malenko’s impact in AEW

– Black Bart, former WCCW Champion, has provided a health update.

Earlier this year, Bart revealed he has Stage 4 Cancer. He’s had a bumpy road to this point with some victories and some less than victories in his treatment. His liver cancer has shrunk and is being maintained. But, his prostate cancer has gone to where he needs radiation and they are going to try and cut it out with surgery.

Bart was a WCCW World Champion, a WWF wrestler from 1989 to 1990, and a mainstay of the Dallaarea after that including long runs in the GWF and beyond.

