Chavo on Eddie’s daughter not receiving merch money, plus CM Punk tidbit, Cody/WWE contract note

Dec 22, 2023 - by staff

Photo Credit: AEW

– WWE is looking to imminently re-sign Cody Rhodes to a long-term contract extension. It has been a priority of TKO since taking over, reports Fightful Select.

CM Punk’s attorney Stephen P. New has confirmed Punk’s AEW “All Out 2022” NDA was signed for life. The only person not tied down to that NDA, who’s not subject to legal confidentiality provisions and can tell the story one day, is Ace Steel’s current wife, Lucy.

– Chavo Guerrero says Eddie Guerrero’s kids are not receiving the money from Eddie’s merchandise …

