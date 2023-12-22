Chavo on Eddie’s daughter not receiving merch money, plus CM Punk tidbit, Cody/WWE contract note

– WWE is looking to imminently re-sign Cody Rhodes to a long-term contract extension. It has been a priority of TKO since taking over, reports Fightful Select.

– CM Punk’s attorney Stephen P. New has confirmed Punk’s AEW “All Out 2022” NDA was signed for life. The only person not tied down to that NDA, who’s not subject to legal confidentiality provisions and can tell the story one day, is Ace Steel’s current wife, Lucy.

– Chavo Guerrero says Eddie Guerrero’s kids are not receiving the money from Eddie’s merchandise …

"His children aren't really seeing that" Chavo Guerrero Jr. clarifies Eddie Guerrero's deal with the WWE. 📺: https://t.co/Ml8sC1nRsI pic.twitter.com/t3tuN46PDF — Adrian Hernandez (@AdrianRadio93) December 21, 2023

