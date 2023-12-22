Bayley signs new WWE deal

PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE Raw, Smackdown, and NXT Women’s champion Bayley has signed a new deal with WWE, believed to be for a couple of years.

Bayley is the latest in a string of Superstars who recently inked a new deal with the company, including Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and his son Dominik Mysterio.

Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will have their deals expire sometime in 2024 and both are expected to re-sign soon as well.

WWE is also actively trying to get Mercedes Mone back although reports suggest that her asking price trumps any contract previously signed by any WWE female star, including the latest Charlotte Flair one which is believed to be one of the biggest ever.

The Damage CTRL leader is back in action on WWE television on Smackdown tonight.

