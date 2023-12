After the December 13th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 15th edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com and John O…

*Orange Cassidy pinned Rocky Romero.

*The Kingdom defeated The Hardy Boyz.

*Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata.

*AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo defeated Black Taurus.

