Kenny Omega’s road to recovery, WWE signs a second generation wrestler

– WWE has officially signed 21-year-old Brogan Finlay. Brogan is the son of veteran wrestling star Dave “Fit” Finlay and is a fourth-generation wrestler. He is currently at the WWE PC training.

Such an awesome practice tonight with David and Brogan Finlay. Absolute Workhorses. I love training with people who inspire me to be my best. No shortcuts. Just hard work. #grateful #inspired pic.twitter.com/RUrG6qyhni — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 21, 2023

– As previously noted, Kenny Omega announced that he is out of action “indefinitely” with what was reported as diverticulitis.

During the December 20th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho stated that he was pulling for Omega. Jericho added that he will be waiting for Omega’s return so they can reform The Golden Jets tag team.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on Omega’s health during Wrestling Observer Radio…

“It’s been six days since Omega was hospitalized. And by the way, he is doing better, but he’s got a long road ahead of him… I’m going to go with the idea that Omega is out for a long, long time, so I’m not going to figure him into this [building up challengers for AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF] right now until later.”

