Real Name: Jasper Kange

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 3, 1990

From: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: MCW Academy

Finishing Move: Double Knee Gutbuster

Biography

– Kange originally planned for a career in art and design, graduating with an arts degree from Luther College, Iowa

– Kange trained at the MCW Academy, primarily working under RJ Meyer & Joey Mercury. He would debut for the affiliated promotion as ‘Bishop Khan’

– In late-2017, Khan and Malcolm Moses formed ‘The Bomb Squad’, though they were quickly renamed ‘The Songs Of Savagery’

– On November 9, 2018, The Sons Of Savagery defeated Guns For Hire (Bill Collier & Paul Jordane) to win the MCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Sons Of Savagery defeated The Cartel (Lor Diaz & Diego Cruz) to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 17, The Sons Of Savagery defeated Rush Hour (Deion Epps & Tommy Seto) to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– On December 1, The Sons Of Savagery defeated Rush Hour (Deion Epps & Tommy Seto), G-Money (G-Fed & Dirty Money) and Bobby & Robby to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– The Sons Of Savagery wrestled an ROH tryout match on December 15, 2018, losing to The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & The Beer City Bruiser)

– On December 28, The Sons Of Savagery defeated Rush Hour (Deion Epps & Tommy Seto) to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 18, 2019, The Sons Of Savagery defeated The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve & Jimmy Starz) to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 25, The Sons Of Savagery defeated The Cartel (Lor Diaz & Diego Cruz) to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Sons Of Savagery defeated Rush Hour (Deion Epps & Tommy Seto), The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve & Jimmy Starz) and Bobby & Robby to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– On February 23, The Sons Of Savagery defeated G-Money (G-Fed & Dirty Money) in a Lumberjack Match to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles

– On March 31, The Sons Of Savagery defeated Guns For Hire (Bill Collier & Paul Jordane) to retain the MCW Tag Team Titles. The titles were vacated immediately after the match due to The Sons Of Savagery leaving the company to join ROH

– The renamed Soldiers Of Savagery made their official ROH debuts on June 29, defeating Primal Fear (Matthew Omen & Manny Soriano) in less than a minute

– In late-2019, Kaun & Moses joined Shane Taylor Promotions

– On February 19, 2021, Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses & Shane Taylor) defeated The MexiSquad (Rey Horus, Bandido & Flamita) to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At ROH’s 19th Anniversary Show, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated MexiSquad to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On May 14, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Primal Fear (Matthew Omen, Adrien Soriano & Gabriel Hodder) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Best In The World 2021, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Dalton Castle, Dak Draper & Eli Isom to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On July 31, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Prolific (Marcus Marquee, Isaiah Wolf & Tyree Taylor) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Glory By Honor 2021, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Incoherence (Delirious, Frightmare & Hallowicked) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Death Before Dishonor 2021, Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses & O’Shay Edwards) defeated La Faccion Ingobernable (Kenny King, Dragon Lee & La Bestia Del Ring) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At the 2021 ROH Halloween Special, Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses & Shane Taylor) defeated PCO, Sledge & Danhausen to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On November 20, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated The Mane Event (Duke Davis, Tony Johnson & Ganon Jones Jr) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On November 26, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Caprice Coleman, Zuka King & TIM to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On December 9, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated VLNCE UNLTD (Chris Dickinson, Tony Deppen & Homicide) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– Following the demise of ROH, Kaun was brought into AEW but Moses was not, separating the team

– At Supercard of Honor 2022, Tully Blanchard debuted Kaun & Toa Liona as ‘The Gates Of Agony’. The duo defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Eli Isom & Cheeseburger) on the pre-show

– In July 2022, Prince Nana brought The Gates Of Agony into the reformed ‘Embassy’ stable alongside Brian Cage

– On the Death Before Dishonor 2022 pre-show, The Embassy (Kaun, Liona & Cage) defeated Blake Christian, Tony Deppen & Alex Zayne

– At Final Battle 2022, The Embassy defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On February 26, 2023, The Embassy defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On March 25, Kaun defeated Mysterious Q to win the RCW Title

– At Supercard Of Honor 2023, The Embassy (Kaun, Toa Liona & Brian Cage) defeated AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On May 21, Kaun defeated Chase Owens in a No-DQ Match to retain the RCW Title

– On June 24, The renamed Mogul Embassy (Kaun, Toa Liona & Brian Cage) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On the Forbidden Door 2023 pre-show, The Mogul Embassy (Kaun, Liona, Cage & Swerve Strickland) defeated Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor & El Desperado

– On July 2, Kaun defeated Lou Gotti to retain the RCW Title

– On July 8, The Mogul Embassy (Kaun, Toa Liona & Brian Cage) defeated Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal & Darius Martin to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Death Before Dishonor 2022, The Mogul Embassy defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Leon Ruffin to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On the following ROH on Honor Club, The Mogul Embassy defeated The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & Jacked Jameson to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On September 16, The Mogul Embassy defeated The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) & Willie Mack to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On October 22, Kaun defeated Beau Amir to retain the RCW Title

– On the November 1 Dynamite, The Mogul Embassy (Kaun, Toa Liona & Brian Cage) defeated The Elite (Adam Page, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) to regain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles, having lost them barely a month earlier

– On November 12, Kaun defeated Fuego Del Sol to retain the RCW Title

– At Final Battle 2023, The Mogul Embassy (Kaun, Toa Liona & Brian Cage) defeated TMDK (Shane Haste, Kosei Fujita & Bad Dude Tito) to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

