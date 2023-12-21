Former NXT signee Alexis Lete shares her thoughts on Roxanne

The video y’all have been waiting for: pic.twitter.com/57O76mELrZ

Alexis Lete dropped a new YouTube vlog detailing her exit from WWE

She did not mention anyone’s name or say anything negative. Seemed really sweet. Said she liked wrestling but did not love it. Was relieved to be let go & grateful for the experience. https://t.co/FJqjuhhiPV pic.twitter.com/xW65T76yL2

— Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) December 21, 2023