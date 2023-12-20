Mercedes Moné and Rey Fenix updates

– Mercedes Moné remains one of the most significant and talked-about free agents in professional wrestling today, as her name is continually linked with AEW, plus returns to market leaders WWE and NJPW/Stardom, where she competed between January and May 2023.

Although Moné is yet to sign anywhere, Fightful Select has published an update on each of these links and their shifting circumstances, clearing up some false rumours in the process. Fightful has not been informed of any talks of a potential WWE return for the former Sasha Banks, though the market leaders plan on resuming talks with free agents in 2024. Whether or not Moné is among them is unclear. Rumours that WWE creative has been told to devise plans for Mercedes are “completely false.” Fightful’s sources have indicated as such, though the writeup stresses that creative wasn’t prepared in advance for CM Punk’s comeback, despite this being a regular occurrence for other returnees.

– Rey Fenix Removed from Prestige Wrestling event due to injury

Prestige Wrestling announced on Tuesday that AEW’s Rey Fenix will be replaced by former WWE Superstar Lio Rush on its January 5 show in Portland, Oregon. Rush vs. Samuray Del Sol is now official for the event.

Fenix has been out of action since October. His last match was on the October 10 Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. He dropped the International Championship to Orange Cassidy in a match that went under five minutes.

