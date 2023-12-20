Jim Ross will return at AEW “Dynamite” tonight

Tony Schiavone revealed on AEW “Control Center” that Jim Ross will be back for tonight’s show in Oklahoma City.

Ross has been absent from AEW programming since early November. The 71-year-old has been dealing with an open leg wound, since undergoing radiation treatment for skin cancer back in mid-2021.

His doctors believe that high blood sugar levels and frequent flying on airplanes from show to show, may have prevented his wound from healing properly.

