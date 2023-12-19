Brian Myers re-signs with TNA

Brian Myers on re-signing with TNA via SI.com:

“This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career. The past three-and-a-half years, it’s been a perfect fit. I get to be the best version of myself while being a TNA Wrestling star, so this decision was pretty easy for me.”

Another great and important part of what @IMPACTWRESTLING was and what TNA will be. https://t.co/xesLjvpUA9 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 19, 2023

