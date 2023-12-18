Charlotte Flair tears ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her knee

Charlotte Flair suffered multiple injuries in her December 8 match on Smackdown against Asuka and is set to undergo surgery soon according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Flair has a torn ACL, a torn MCL, and torn meniscus in her knee after she and Asuka fell from the top rope during the commercial break of their match.

There are also rumors that Flair suffered a neck injury in her fall but the knee problems will keep WWE’s resident queen out for the next nine months.

It’s a tough break for Flair, who will be missing WrestleMania 40 in the process.

