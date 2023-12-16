ROH Final Battle: The Complete Results: Garland, Tx / Fri Dec 15, 2023
The complete results, from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas:
Taya Valkyrie defeats Jazmin Allure
Ross and Marshall Von Erich defeat The Outrunners
Bryan Keith defeats Jack Cartwheel to earn a spot in the TV Title match later tonight
Daniel Garcia defeats Blake Christian
AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo defeats Black Taurus to retain the title
ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony defeat TMDK to retain the titles
Ethan Page defeats Tony Nese in an I Quit Match with Mark Henry as the Special Enforcer. Nese was accompanied by manager Mark Sterling, who is detained by a returning Scorpio Sky
Nyla Rose defeats Vertvixen
Kyle Fletcher wins the ROH TV Title, outlasting Dalton Castle, Komander, Lee Moriarty, Lee Johnson and Bryan Keith
ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeats Filthy Tom Lawlor to retain the title. After the match, Yuta lays out HOOK, who comes to the ring to aid Lawlor. After attacking HOOK, Yuta low blows Lawlor.
Keith Lee defeats Shane Taylor
In a tribute match to Jay Briscoe, FTR and Mark Briscoe defeat The Blackpool Combat Club: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Briscoe scores the pinfall on Danielson
Eddie Kingston defeats Anthony Henry in a Proving Ground Match
Main Event: ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeats Billie Starkz via submission to retain the title
