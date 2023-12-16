Dutch Mantell transferred to a rehab facility

Dutch Mantell via Facebook:

Hey guys. First off thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. I am just now realizing how many there were. The good news is I am on the mend and doing better.

In a nutshell, I had an infection and it turned into sepsis by the time I got to the hospital. I have been pretty out of it but my daughter Amanda has been here the whole time and kept the drs and nurses straight! To be fair though I think even if I had died, she would have just had me stuffed and said no you can’t leave yet. Sepsis can make you very confused and say some pretty out there things which is why she requested no one call or text me. We needed time for those antiobotics to do their thing. 5 days of IV antiobotics and 10 days of oral. The drs are watching everything very close to make sure it’s cleared and not coming back.

I am being very well taken care of. I have been transferred to a rehab facility for now. I will be here a while longer as I get my strength back and will have to do physical therapy. If all continues to improve I should be able to go home next week. It’s not time to tap out just yet, so you guys are going to have to listen to my bullshit a while longer. Thanks again guys.

