Update on Kenny Omega

Dec 15, 2023 - by staff

Sean Sapp reports Kenny Omega is battling Diverticulitis, the same disease that plagued Brock Lesnar.

Omega had been ill throughout the last week. He still did the match with Ethan Page and the promos, and sought medical attention after, where he was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

