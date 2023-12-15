Update on Kenny Omega

Sean Sapp reports Kenny Omega is battling Diverticulitis, the same disease that plagued Brock Lesnar.

Omega had been ill throughout the last week. He still did the match with Ethan Page and the promos, and sought medical attention after, where he was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling! pic.twitter.com/kn9ZKUgSls — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 15, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

