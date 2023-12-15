NJPW announces the creation of United Japan Pro-Wrestling

NJPW today announced the creation of United Japan Pro-Wrestling, a new industry group representing professional wrestling in Japan consisting of 9 promotions….

They are:

New Japan Pro Wrestling

All Japan Pro Wrestling

Pro Wrestling NOAH

DDT Pro

Ganbare Pro Wrestling

Big Japan Pro Wrestling

STARDOM

Dragongate

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling

The formation of this Group will be marked by an event on May 6, 2024 in Nippon Budokan under the banner of UJPW.

This formation is to further the presence of pro-wrestling and its cultural merit in Japanese society at large, allow professional wrestling to contribute further to cultural and sporting sectors, and work toward continued health and prosperity of the industry.

“Without an industry wide group for professional wrestling in Japan, the unprecedented crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic made it all the more clear that there was a need to consolidate and express accurate information and best operating practices between promotions, as well as to communicate effectively with national and municipal governments. In a bid to better anticipate and adapt to societal changes in the future, nine Japanese promotions at the forefront of pro-wrestling in the country will be be part of a collective industry group (henceforth ‘the Group’).

The members of the Group will maintain their individual business identities and competition in the marketplace, but the Group will provide a space to discuss issues that concern the industry at large, and to exchange information with an interest in maintaining its growth.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

