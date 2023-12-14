Braun Strowman shares his thoughts on CM Punk and Randy Orton returning

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman gave his thoughts on CM Punk and Randy Orton returning to WWE…

“He’s doing his job. At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in the seats and well, it looks like he’s doing it. I’ve heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I’ll find out when I meet him and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else.”

Strowman also commented on Orton returning to television…

“Oh my god. I literally was so happy to see Randy coming back because he went through quite a scare with the injury that he had, the surgery, and he comes back. He might look the best he’s ever looked at his career. I sent him a message right away. I said, ‘Big boy, I’m coming for you.’ He said, ‘Stay away from me.’”

