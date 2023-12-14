AAA Mega Championship match added to ROH Final Battle

A new title matchup has been added to ROH Final Battle.

El Hijo del Vikingo will be defending his AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus at the pay-per-view event, which takes place this Friday from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship has been added to ROH Final Battle PPV card #roh #ringofhonor #rohfi pic.twitter.com/o0Ef11yHuI — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 14, 2023

