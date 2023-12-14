AAA Mega Championship match added to ROH Final Battle

Dec 14, 2023 - by James Walsh

A new title matchup has been added to ROH Final Battle.

El Hijo del Vikingo will be defending his AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus at the pay-per-view event, which takes place this Friday from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

