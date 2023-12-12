WWE Announces Several Matches For Next Week’s NXT

Several matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

During this week’s post-Deadline 2023 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program, the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament kicked off with two first-round matches.

In addition to the two first-round matches that took place this week, two more will go down next Tuesday night, as well as a NXT North American Championship contest and other bouts.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 12/19 episode of NXT on USA from Orlando, FL.