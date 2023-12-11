Eric Bischoff on ROH: “It was a bad decision to buy it in the first place”

Eric Bischoff on the status of ROH:

“It was a bad decision to buy it in the first place and there’s nothing anybody’s going to do to make it interesting or important outside of the hardest of hardcore internet wrestling community fans. That’s it. There is no solution. If it was a horse, I’d put it out of its misery and move on. I would take the resources that are going into Ring of Honor which is never going to be viable, ever…”

“I would take the resources that are being dumped into that and put it into my core product, Dynamite. By putting Bryan Danielson and the rest of the people that they put into this thing, you’re diluting their characters. You’re making them look like independent wrestlers.

You’re not elevating their characters in any way, shape or form…”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

