Moxley has no plans to retire, Rollins on collectors being aggressive

– Jon Moxley says he plans on never retiring: (via Bleacher Report)

“[Fatherhood] just made me appreciate life more and made me want to do this for as long as I can. I don’t know if [Nora] will ever get to watch me do it live and in person. She’s two and a half.

When I look at some of my main rivals like Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki, they’re still going hard and still at the top of their game, so I think I’ve got a lot of years left. I don’t plan on ever retiring. At some point, I will just get too old to do it.”

– Seth Rollins (via SI Media pod) on Collectors being aggressive at Airports/Hotels

“We get a lot of pseudo-collectors at the airports that are a little funky & a little aggressive sometimes. Again because we have our daughter people tend to stay away a little bit more but yeah, they’re a bit aggressive. Sometimes they’ll use their kids, they’ll send their kids up with a figure to sign it & you’ll be like ‘oh, what’s your name, let me sign it to you.’ They’re like, you can see them like, ‘Oh, no, oh no.’ So that’s not nice, that’s not a nice thing but I do find that that’s not the rule, it’s more the exception. So there’s still faith in humanity to be had man, don’t lose all hope just yet.”

