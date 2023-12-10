Maria Kanellis writes a Twitter/X post, then deletes it

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis wrote the following message on her Twitter/X account…

“Seen a promo recently that was so incredibly contrived and scripted it made we question a lot of things I thought were true. Or maybe they used to be true and at a certain point the grit and honesty gets washed off by money and politics. Maybe it isn’t possible to be successful and authentic. Maybe it’s nuanced and impossible to predict. But, I’m still in the struggle so I can’t understand the change. How can you forget what the fight was? Or the people that fought beside you? When you are still struggling to pay the bills the motivation is very real. The words are real.”

Maria did not elaborate on who she was talking about and ended up deleting her post. Maria wrote the following in regards to the post being deleted…

“Being mom is the only thing that matters at the end of the day. I have everything to lose, and as much as I would love to go full scorched earth. I don’t have that luxury, anymore.”

No opinion. No voice. Just shut up. Got it. I'll never be the popular kid.

