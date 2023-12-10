Impact Final Resolution 2023 results

Here are the results from last night’s Impact Final Resolution 2023 event which took place at the Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and aired exclusively on Impact Plus.

PCO defeated Jessie V in the pre-show; Jack Price defeated Aiden Prince in the pre-show; Frankie Kazarian defeated Sheldon Jean in the pre-show; Chris Bey and Ace Austin defeated Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards to retain the Impact World Tag Team titles; Jody Threat defeated Alisha Edwards; Tommy Dreamer defeated Deaner to retain the Impact Digital Media title; Mike Bailey and Trent Seven defeated Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel; Jake Something defeated Jason Hotch; Moose defeated Rhino in a Street Fight; Trinity and Jordynne Grace defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw; Zack Sabre Jr. and Josh Alexander defeated Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

