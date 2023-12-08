WWE SmackDown Results 12/8/23

The annual Tribute To The Troops special event returns to FOX tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island with their annual Tribute To The Troops special.

On tap for tonight’s show is the blue brand return of CM Punk, an appearance by Raw Superstar Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso, as well as Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar in first-round U.S. title contender tournament matches.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Tribute To The Troops results from Friday, December 8, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/8/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us started.

We then shoot inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. where we see a bunch of fans in military uniforms chanting “USA! USA!” as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the 21st annual Tribute To The Troops special event.

The War And Treaty Perform “God Bless America”

The ring announcer immediately introduces two-time 2024 Grammy-nominated artists The War And Treaty. They are shown at the top of the stage with a piano and they begin performing “God Bless America.”

After they wrap up, the fans chant “USA! USA!” again and then the song “Red” by Hardy and Morgan Wallen, the official theme for Tribute To The Troops once again this year plays as we shoot to Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL, the latter of which is joining them on special guest commentary tonight.

U.S. Title Contender Tournament

Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee

Once the commentators finish running down the advertised lineup for tonight’s jam-packed show, we head down to the ring for our opening contest. Kicking things off on this week’s show is the first of two scheduled matches this evening in the ongoing U.S. title contender tournament.

With that said Santos Escobar’s theme hits and out comes the former LWO member with a very heel looking facial expression, which the commentators point out before walking us through recent highlights from the past few weeks of Escobar’s attack on Rey Mysterio and subsequent brawls with Dragon Lee.

Now he settles in the ring, his theme wraps up, and the music for his opponent plays. Out comes masked fan-favorite Dragon Lee. He settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune dies down. Before the match begins, Dominik Mysterio makes his way out to a ton of boos. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

