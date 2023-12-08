Updates on Sami Zayn and Giulia, match announced for Smackdown, and FITE TV rebranding

– Sami Zayn requested and has been granted time off from WWE. No word on why or when the return will be, but it’s safe to assume back at the Royal Rumble.

– WWE has announced Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso for tonight’s special Tribute to the Troops episode.

– Giulia has not made her mind up, but her and WWE have spoken several times of late, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

They’ve talked enough that there is something to the story, although the story she was going to the Performance Center at this time ended up not being accurate.

She has not told those in Japan that she’s staying nor that she’s leaving.

– PWInsider reports that streaming service FITE TV, which hosts a number of wrestling shows, is set to rebrand next week to TrillerTV. The change happens on December 13 with an official announcement coming very soon. Triller is the social media platform that bought FITE a few years ago. The change is being done because of that and to reflect the non-sports programs hosted on the service.

