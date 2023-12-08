Kevin Nash lays out his ideas for WrestleMania 40 matches

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is coming up soon, and Kevin Nash recently revealed which matches he would book for the April PPV if he had control. Nash weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, noting that he would have Randy Orton win the Royal Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his choice of Orton vs. Reigns:

“I have Randy winning the Rumble and going to [face] Roman. Randy did state and he wanted to come back and do ten more years.”

On wanting to see Cody Rhodes face Seth Rollins:

“I would do Rollins and Cody.”

On CM Punk’s WrestleMania match:

“I’d do Punk and KO if you can them apart that long.”

