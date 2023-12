Faced with the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Debate and NBA, Dynamite this week fell to 823,000 viewers, down 35,000 viewers from last week for a show headlined by Christian Cage vs Adam Copeland for the TNT title. The show drew a 0.25 rating in 18-49 demo, down 0.04 from last week and the lowest since October 25.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email